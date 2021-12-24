NBA Rumors: Lakers Expressed Interest In Danuel House Before Signing With Knicks

With players constantly going in and out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Los Angeles Lakers and many other teams have been adding players to replace what they have lost. One of the more intriguing options available was former Houston Rockets wing Danuel House.

The Rockets released House, who had fallen out of the rotation in Houston, but he has proven himself to be a more than solid 3-and-D wing over the past couple of seasons. House is a solid 3-point shooter and versatile defender who can guard multiple positions.

House would ultimately decide to sign a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks, but according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, he had garnered interest from a number of teams including the Lakers:

Also fielded interest from several teams including the 76ers, Kings and Lakers, per sources, before ultimately deciding on the Knicks. https://t.co/CpLLV3FecO — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) December 23, 2021

The Lakers’ interest in House makes a lot of sense especially with the players the team is currently missing. Trevor Ariza became the latest player to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols while the likes of Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves also remain out.

A team can never have too many wings and House fits the bill as both a younger player with fresh legs and also a player who can come in and contribute immediately to a team with championship aspirations. House has playoff experience and is someone who can be both a short-term and long-term contributor.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, House felt his best move was to join the Knicks, but this is more proof that the front office is exploring all options in order to help the team and get them on track.

The Lakers have championship aspirations and they are not meeting them to this point, but the franchise is not sitting on their laurels. House decided to go elsewhere, but the team will continue scouring all options to help the Lakers reach their ultimate goals.

Ariza becomes latest Lakers player to enter NBA’s health and safety protocols

The Lakers were dealt another blow as Ariza became their latest player to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Ariza had only just made his season debut and looked good in his two games on the court, having yet to miss a shot from the floor.

The team has continued to shuffle players in and out of the lineup and while it is unfortunate to lose a player who is still trying to find his legs and get used to his teammates. But Ariza will surely stay ready when his time comes to get back on the court.

