NBA Rumors: Lakers Favorites To Sign Rajon Rondo After He Agrees To Buyout With Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy offseason as they completely turned over their roster after a disappointing finish to the 2020-21 season.

The biggest move was their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook, who will former a “Big 3” with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Because all three of those players are on maximum contracts though, the Lakers were essentially forced to fill out the rest of the roster with minimum contracts.

All things considered though, they did pretty well, adding a variety of veterans that can fill roles alongside the three stars.

While the season is just around the corner, the Lakers still have three open roster spots that they can fill. According to reports though, they will only fill two of them at the start of the season in order to maintain flexibility for buyout candidates later in the year.

It appears they have an idea where one of those roster spots will go though as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Lakers are the favorites to sign Rajon Rondo after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies:

The Los Angeles Lakers are the frontrunners to sign Rajon Rondo after he clears waivers on Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rondo was a key part of the Lakers‘ 2020 championship team. https://t.co/lT4jCtoCXw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2021

Guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2021

A reunion with Rondo doesn’t come as much of a surprise as it has already been reported that the Lakers were looking to add one more point guard to the mix.

Additionally, after the departure of Jared Dudley, who joined the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff alongside Jason Kidd, the Lakers collective IQ took a bit of a hit. Bringing back Rondo, who was a big part of the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, gives the team one more veteran mind in the film room and on the court.

With Rondo likely in the fold, the Lakers will have one more roster spot to give out before training camp if they go into the season with 14 players.

As far as on the court, Rondo will give the Lakers yet another ball-handler and playmaker along with James, Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn.

