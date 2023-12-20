NBA Rumors: Lakers Felt ‘Pressure’ From League To Hang In-Season Tournament Banner

The Los Angeles Lakers hung a banner on Monday night commemorating being crowned the inaugural In-Season Tournament champions. L.A. was publicly undecided on whether or not they were going to hang a banner at all, but ultimately decided to do so with the NBA clearly getting involved on some level.

The league wants the In-Season Tournament to carry weight almost at the level of the regular NBA championship as a way of validating the unique concept in American sports. And if the Lakers — one of the league’s premier franchises — had won it all in the first year, then opted not to hang a banner, it could have been a huge hit to the tournament’s credibility.

According to reports, the Lakers did feel some pushback from the NBA on their hesitancy to hang an In-Season Tournament banner before ultimately deciding to hang one, via Chris Haynes on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast:

“I wasn’t sure they would do it but I know the league really wanted any team who won the In-Season Tournament, they wanted the team to do something to kind of say that this is a big deal. I know that the Lakers had a little bit of pressure. I don’t know to what extent but I know the Lakers felt a little bit of pressure to do something.”

The Lakers opted not to hang a traditional banner, instead hanging one that is shaped differently than their 17 NBA championship banners with blank space for any future In-Season Tournament championships to be added to the same banner. It was likely a compromise with the league so that something was put in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.

With this decision from the Lakers and pressure from the league, a precedent has likely been set on what is expected of teams that win the In-Season Tournament. And the league’s hope is that by having a banner hanging in the rafters, it will increase the meaning on winning the tournament.

The In-Season Tournament’s introduction was undoubtedly a success, and if teams can start to view winning this tournament as a big deal, it will even further increase intensity of future tournaments.

Lakers stars enjoyed raising In-Season Tournament banner

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both spoke about raising the In-Season Tournament banner positively.

“I think it’s awesome,” James said after the contest. “To be able to acknowledge wins throughout the course of the marathon, I think it’s pretty cool.”

James also was the first ever In-Season Tournament MVP, but it was Davis who dominated in the championship game itself. And like his Lakers teammate, the big man enjoyed the banner being displayed.

“Yeah, I think it’s a cool thing,” Davis added. “Obviously, I was just talking about it the other day, and I just said it has to be a continuous thing now. It can’t be 3-4 years and then it’s over because now it’s like alright, we got a banner for what? So I think it’s cool.”

