NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Focused’ On Andre Drummond; Players Already Recruiting

It’s far from a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers would like some help at the center position for the remainder of the season. While Marc Gasol has had some upside, he also has left L.A. without a true rim protector and rebounder.

It’s because of this that the Lakers were heavily tied to soon-to-be free agent Andre Drummond.

Drummond was removed from the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation when it was decided that they would either trade him or buy him out. The trade deadline passed on Thursday and the Cavaliers were unable to find a deal, so he is now being bought out and will become a free agent, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Andre Drummond has agreed to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2021

The Lakers will be one of the teams most focused on acquiring Drummond, using the starting center position as their pitch. Reportedly, they are fighting to land him over anyone else and players have already begun their recruitment pitches, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (H/T @pickuphoop):

“They are really focused on Andre Drummond right now. I know the Lakers players have been trying to recruit him to L.A. Certainly, there’s an opportunity for him to step right in and become the starting center. That Lakers team has missed the rim protection and how hard it was to get to the basket and get in the paint with Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, it’s been a lot easier this year with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, and so Drummond gives them that dimension.”

While it’s no secret the Lakers have had interest in Drummond for a while, it has recently become more common knowledge that the interest may be mutual, as several reports have tied Drummond to L.A. even before the trade deadline passed.

If the Lakers land Drummond, they will be able to protect the rim and grab rebounds at a much more consistent rate, especially as Anthony Davis continues to rehab his calf strain. Drummond may not get considerable minutes in the playoffs, but he will provide help against certain matchups the way Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee did last season.

Lakers among five teams to meet with Drummond

While L.A. is still considered the favorites to land the former Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons center, there are other teams that he will give some attention to. According to reports, Drummond will meet with the Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets before making a decision.

