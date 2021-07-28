NBA Rumors: Lakers Have Stepped Up Efforts To Acquire Kings’ Buddy Hield By Adding No. 22 Pick To Offer

As the NBA Draft quickly approaches on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers may be on the verge of making a trade to upgrade their roster.

It’s no secret the Lakers can use some shooting, and they’ve been linked to Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield all offseason.

Hield has been publically unhappy with his role in Sacramento for a while now, as has Kyle Kuzma in L.A., making a swap of the two something that could make sense for both sides.

The Lakers would also have to add someone like Montrezl Harrell to the offer in order to match salaries, although it still remains to be seen if he will be picking up his player option for the 2021-22 season.

It appears the Lakers are very motivated to get a deal done as on the night before the draft, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer is reporting that they are even willing to add the No. 22 overall pick to their offer:

Multiple reports have indicated that the Lakers are interested in a deal for Buddy, and with fewer than 24 hours until the 2021 draft, multiple league sources say Los Angeles has stepped up their efforts by adding the no. 22 pick to a deal that’d include Montrezl Harrell, and Kyle Kuzma or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Hield to L.A. now has real traction, which would give the Lakers what they need: shooting. Elite shooting.

If the Lakers are willing to add the 22nd pick in addition to Harrell and either Kuzma or Caldwell-Pope then that would be a very enticing offer for the Kings.

Not only would they be getting two quality rotation players, but also an extra first-round pick in what is believed to be the best and deepest draft in a while. Considering the value the No. 22 pick holds though, it would be interesting to see if the Lakers look for at least a second-round pick back in return with Hield.

As mentioned though, what the Lakers would be getting in Hield is an elite shooter, which was their biggest weakness last season. Hield is a career 40.6% shooter from deep and is coming off a season in which he shot 39.1% on 10.1 attempts per game.

While Hield is not known to be a defensive player, perhaps that would improve playing for Frank Vogel alongside Anthony Davis and other quality defenders. Hield still has three seasons remaining on his four-year, $94 million extension although the final year is only partially guaranteed.

Lakers also interest in Shamet

If the Lakers are unable to acquire Hield then it seems their backup plan to bring in shooting is Landry Shamet of the Brooklyn Nets. It has been reported that the Nets are looking to move Shamet for draft assets, and the Lakers are among the teams with interest ahead of Thursday’s draft.

