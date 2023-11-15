NBA Rumors: Lakers, Heat & 76ers Interested In Trading For Bulls’ Zach LaVine

The beginning of the 2023-24 season has been a fun one for fans as several teams are off to great starts.

The Los Angeles Lakers are finding their groove after a slow start to the year, reeling off three consecutive wins plus sporting a perfect 2-0 record in In-Season Tournament group play. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Los Angeles has managed to stay together and climb back into the playoff race.

However, the same can’t be said for the Chicago Bulls who are off to a sluggish start. The Bulls assembled a “Big 3” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic but that trio has failed to deliver on expectations.

Currently under .500, it appears that Chicago is willing to discuss LaVine trades and Los Angeles is rumored to be interested in the All-Star via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“I’m told teams have begun probing the Bulls on the availability of Zach LaVine and I’m told there is increased openness from both LaVine and the Bulls on a trade. Most of the NBA’s general managers are here in Chicago today. That’s where conversations are expected to begin in earnest as the season begins. And teams that are expected to have a level of interest in LaVine I’m told the Lakers, Heat and 76ers. So the Bulls 4-7, there’s obviously uncertainty around LaVine and also DeMar DeRozan. He’s on an expiring contract, they’re not close in extension talks and I think DeRozan also wants to see what direction is this organization going in. So the sense around the league is whether it’s LaVine, or DeRozan or both there could be movement in Chicago sooner than later.”

As of now, the Lakers don’t have many tradable contracts to offer in a potential LaVine deal, though that will change later in the regular season when players like Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves would be eligible to be traded. With L.A. on the upswing, it doesn’t feel like they would make a blockbuster, though things can change quickly.

For the Bulls, they’ve been mired in mediocrity for years now and trading LaVine to kickstart a rebuild seems like the smart move. This situation is worth monitoring, especially if Chicago continues to slip in the standings.

NBA executive believes Lakers could trade for Alex Caruso

LaVine isn’t the only Bulls guard that the Lakers have been linked to as an NBA executive believes they could chase after Alex Caruso, which would be one heck of a reunion.

