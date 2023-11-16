NBA Rumors: Lakers Interested In DeMar DeRozan & Alex Caruso In Addition To Zach LaVine

The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking to improve themselves and with their up-and-down start to the season, there are already rumors floating about potential moves they could make. Much of the focus around the league has gone towards the struggling Chicago Bulls, who have multiple pieces who could help a team including the likes of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and former Lakers guard Alex Caruso.

There are many teams interested in LaVine and the Lakers are known to be one of them as he is a legit All-Star talent who can score at an elite level. He is the main player the Bulls are reportedly shopping, but the Lakers have their eyes on others if they’re made available as well.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers would also have interest in DeRozan or Caruso should Chicago look to blow things up and put them on the trade block:

The Lakers’ interest in LaVine is real — at the right price. However, LaVine’s potential availability also hints at the possibility of a fire sale in Chicago, with the organization seemingly looking to finally pivot away from its longstanding mediocrity. If additional Bulls players become available, the Lakers would also have interest in DeMar DeRozan and/or former Laker Alex Caruso, according to multiple team sources.

The Lakers’ interest in any of these players makes sense as they all are capable of giving the Lakers a boost in different ways. While DeRozan isn’t the best shooter, he is still one of the best midrange scorers in the league and someone who can create for himself at a high level. He is also a solid defender and has greatly improved as a creator, averaging at least five assists in each of the last six seasons.

What Caruso brings to the table is well known amongst Lakers fans, and now fans everywhere as he is one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire NBA and was an All-Defensive First Team selection last year. While not the offensive talent of DeRozan or LaVine, he is still a solid secondary creator and spot-up shooter and has perfect chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Obviously the Lakers would have to figure out the right price in any such deal, but Rob Pelinka and the front office look to at least be exploring the possibility of making a big move.

Lakers one of many teams interested in trading for Zach LaVine

The Lakers aren’t alone in their interest in Bulls guard Zach LaVine as many contending teams are interested in bringing in the former All-Star.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are also known to have interest in LaVine as everyone keeps an eye on the struggling Bulls, getting their best offers ready in case Chicago decides to blow everything up.

