NBA Rumors: Lakers Interested In Signing Nicolas Batum If He Doesn’t Re-Sign With Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of open roster spots and will be looking for any number of players that can help them get back into championship contention for the 2022-23 season. One veteran who has completely reinvigorated his career over the last couple of seasons is Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum.

The 14-year veteran is the ideal forward for a team with championship aspirations. He has the ability to defend multiple positions, and brings multiple tools on offense both as a creator and also as a shooter, knocking down 40.2% from 3-point range in two seasons with the Clippers.

The Lakers recognize the piece that he could be as well and according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, they will have interest in Batum, who is expected to decline his player option and test free agency this summer:

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option to hit free agency, but it is widely expected that he will re-sign a new two-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It is anticipated that the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will have strong interest in trying to pry away the 14-year veteran from Clipper Land, sources said. But the Clippers are in the driver’s seat, sources said.

Batum has experienced great success in the last two seasons with the Clippers and is obviously comfortable there so it makes complete sense that they would be the favorites to retain him. He wants to win a championship and the Clippers could be one of the favorites if their two stars come back at full strength next season.

The Lakers, of course, are in that same boat in believing that the health of their two superstars will help boost them back amongst the NBA’s elite. But adding the right pieces around them is of the utmost importance and Batum brings a lot to the table.

The Lakers are limited in the money that they can offer, but if they see Batum as a key, they could very well use the resources they do have to entice him to switch Los Angeles allegiances to the purple and gold.

Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn picks up player option for 2022-23 season

One piece the Lakers will have on the roster, and hopefully on the court, is guard Kendrick Nunn. The Lakers used their taxpayer mid-level exception on Nunn last season, but he never stepped foot on the court thanks to a bone bruise in his knee.

Nunn has picked up his player option for next season and will look to make good on the contract the Lakers gave him a year ago. With his defense and playmaking, Nunn will be a major part of the Lakers’ climb back to the top of the NBA.

