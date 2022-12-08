NBA Rumors: Lakers & Knicks Have ‘Touched Base’ On Cam Reddish Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have difficult decisions to make ahead of the February trade deadline in a bid to revive their title hopes.

Significant roster adjustments seemed inevitable after L.A. started the season with a 10-2 record. But the Lakers seem to have turned things around, and so they now might want to avoid making drastic changes to the team they built for the 2022-23 season.

Good deals should emerge as the Feb. 9 trade deadline gets closer and closer, particularly as players and teams realize it’s time to part ways. That appears to be the case in NYC where, as New York Daily News writer Stefan Bondy reports, the New York Knicks are looking to move Cam Reddish:

Less than a year after acquiring Cam Reddish for a first-round pick, the Knicks still don’t have a role for the young wing and are working with his representatives toward a trade, a source told the Daily News.

Rumors mentioned the Lakers’ interest in Reddish even before the Atlanta Hawks traded the wing to the Knicks in January 2022. L.A. reportedly offered two second-round picks for the former No. 10 pick.

Similar rumors emerged last summer when the Purple and Gold were trying to trade Russell Westbrook. Reports claimed Reddish could be a part of a three-way deal between the Lakers, the Knicks, and the Utah Jazz — but it collapsed when the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of New York.

And to no surprise, the Lakers are again touching base with the Knicks on Reddish, according to Ian Begley of SNY:

“One thing worth noting is the Lakers and Knicks touched base recently. One of the deals would’ve required a third team to complete, I’m not sure how far along they got on that deal. But we know that the Lakers in the past have shown interest in Cam Reddish since Reddish had been traded to New York. So something to keep an eye on here as we get closer to Dec. 15, the first date that many free agents who signed this last offseason are eligible to be moved.”

Reddish averages just 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, logging 21.9 minutes per game over 20 appearances. But his time with the Knicks has seemingly come to an end as the 23-year-old hasn’t seen the court since Dec. 3 despite being healthy.

Reddish’s situation in New York could be exactly the type of bargain the Lakers have been waiting for in the trade market. The forward will become a restricted free agent next summer, meaning the Lakers could keep him (probably for about $8.1 million) for another year or let him leave in free agency.

In the meantime, he could bring some some length and athleticism to L.A. — and shooting, if the wing can improve on the 30.4% he’s been hitting from beyond the arc this year. Before moving to New York, Reddish shot 37.9% for 3 in 34 games for the Hawks back in 2021-22.

Lakers unlikely to trade both first-round picks unless they get All-Star in return

Reports claim L.A. likely won’t trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks after bouncing back from the slow start to the season and will instead try to make a smaller deal involving role players on expiring contracts.

However, the Lakers could reportedly be talked into parting with both first rounders if they can an All-Star caliber player in return.

