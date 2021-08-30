NBA Rumors: Lakers Mentioned As Team To ‘Keep An Eye On’ If DeAndre Jordan Is Bought Out By Nets

After completely revamping their roster this summer after the addition of Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers are considered the favorites by many to come out of the West this season.

Perhaps their biggest competition will come out of the East in the form of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks as well as the Brooklyn Nets, who have a big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Similar to the Lakers, to ancillary parts on the Nets are mostly older veterans, although it appears they may be trying to change that.

Recent reports have indicated that one thing they are considering is buying out center DeAndre Jordan, which would make the 33-year-old a free agent.

The Lakers still have a couple of open roster spots to hand out and according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, they are a team to watch for if Jordan gets bought out:

One suitor to keep an eye on, sources said, should DeAndre Jordan and the Brooklyn Nets reach a contract buyout: the Los Angeles Lakers. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 30, 2021

The Lakers have added a couple of other older former All-Stars to the mix this summer in Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony, and now if they are able to sign Jordan then that would give them another.

Jordan wouldn’t be able to provide much on the court for the Lakers as he only played 21.9 minutes a game last season and averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. He would be able to play spot minutes though and give the Lakers rim-protecting and a lob threat, which is something they greatly missed last season.

The Lakers’ center rotation is already crowded, however, with Marc Gasol, Howard and Anthony Davis, who is expected to play more minutes at the five this season. If they are able to bring in Jordan though then perhaps that would come with Gasol being waived, which has been rumored for a while.

Lakers expected to sign Rondo

With one of their other available roster spots, the Lakers are expected to bring in yet another veteran former All-Star as it was recently reported they are the favorites to sign Rajon Rondo once he completes his buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

While the additions of Rondo and Jordan wouldn’t make the Lakers any younger, it would give them some more veteran experience and IQ as they look to pursue championship No. 18.

