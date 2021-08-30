NBA Rumors: Lakers Planning To Sign Rajon Rondo After Clearing Waivers From Buyout With Grizzlies

The last year has been an interesting one for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo as after winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble, he decided to sign a two-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks in free agency.

Rondo’s time in Atlanta didn’t last long though as he was traded at the deadline for Lou Williams and draft picks to try to help the L.A. Clippers get over the top and win their first championship.

When that didn’t happen, Rondo’s short time with the Clippers also didn’t last long as he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer along with Patrick Beverley in the deal for Eric Bledsoe.

Now, given the Grizzlies’ window is in the future, it was largely expected that they would buy Rondo out to allow him to join a contender, with a return to the Lakers viewed as the most likely scenario.

Rondo has to clear waivers first and once he does that, it will pave the way for him to sign with the Lakers, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers today, sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still make his full $7.5M salary this season between buyout and new deal. https://t.co/ehFzHb6pVC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2021

With Rondo now in the fold, the Lakers will have one more roster spot to give out before the season starts if they want to have 14 players, as has been reported.

Rondo is coming off the worst season of his career so it remains to be seen what he will be able to provide the Lakers on the floor. Even if he doesn’t play a single minute though, he brings value to the table because of his IQ on the bench and in the film room.

The Lakers are now set at the guard position, so look for them to now add a wing or center to complete their roster.

Lakers almost signed Thomas before Rondo was waived

Before the Lakers added Rondo, they made it clear that adding a point guard was a priority of theirs by working out a number of veterans like Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James.

Reports even indicate they were close to signing Thomas, although Rondo being waived and wanting to come back obviously changed those plans.

