Lakers Playing Clippers Opening Night Of 2020-21 NBA Season

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching, as training camps are now underway, and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for their first preseason game on Dec. 11.

That exhibition contest will be against the L.A. Clippers, who ended the 2019-20 season in disappointing fashion by blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Following a four-game preseason slate against the Clippers and Phoenix Suns, the Lakers will have to go right into the regular season, despite just a two-month break from their championship run.

Dec. 22 marks the beginning of a 72-game regular season, and will be the night the Lakers potentially raise their championship banner and receive rings. As for their Opening Night matchup, it will be against the Clippers at 7 p.m. PT and air nationally on TNT.

Lakers-Clippers will act as the second game in a doubleheader that also features the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, meaning Stephen Curry and Draymond Green vs. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

This is an intriguing opening night slate put together by the NBA, as fans will get a chance to see a lot of new-look teams in action. The Warriors will be featuring two new key pieces in Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Wiseman, the Nets will have Durant’s return as well as Irving’s, while the Lakers and Clippers can see how their new additions mesh on the court.

Lakers to face Mavericks on Christmas Day

It appears two early games of the Lakers season are now public knowledge, as they will face the Clippers on opening night and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas just three days later. Two primetime games against Western Conference powerhouses should be a good test for L.A. to begin the 2020-21 season.

