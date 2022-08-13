NBA Rumors: Lakers To Take On Warriors In Opening Night Rematch

The 2021-22 NBA season kicked off with a matchup of two Western Conference heavyweights on Opening Night in the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The matchup featured a new-look Lakers team with championship hopes after adding Russell Westbrook and a Warriors team with familiar faces that was trying to get back over the hump after a rough couple of seasons.

It seems that game was a sign of things to come as the Warriors pulled out a 121-114 victory in a close, back-and-forth game. That win propelled Golden State to having another championship season, while the Lakers disappointed greatly by missing the postseason altogether.

Now, the Warriors will get to open up the 2022-23 season at home when they will receive their championship rings. The Lakers will have to watch on as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA has decided on an Opening Night rematch between Golden State and L.A.:

Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2022

This will be a tough test to start out the season for the Lakers as the Warriors return most of their nucleus from their championship team.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have again made a bunch of changes to their roster and may not be done yet with Westbrook’s situation still in limbo. The Lakers have made it clear that they want to trade the former MVP but have not yet found any takers as they wait to see if the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kyrie Irving to them.

According to reports, the Lakers have a ‘soft deadline’ of the start of training camp to trade Westbrook so they are hoping that everything is sorted out before they take the court against the Warriors.

Regardless though, the Opening Night matchup should be a quality matchup as LeBron James always plays his best games against the Warriors.

One other person who has to be excited about this matchup is Juan Toscano-Anderson as he will be in attendance and able to get his championship ring with the rest of his former Warriors teammates.

Lakers to travel to Mavericks on Christmas Day

While the full 2022-23 NBA schedule has not yet been released, some marquee games are starting to trickle in as it was also reported that the Lakers will be traveling to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

If these links are true then the Lakers will be on the road on both Opening Night and Christmas Day this season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!