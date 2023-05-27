NBA Rumors: League Considering Adding Second Coach’s Challenge In 2023-24 Season

One of the most important rule changes to the NBA in recent seasons has been the addition of the coach’s challenge. Once per game, a coach is allowed to challenge a call that they feel is unjust be it a foul, an out of bounds call or anything they feel is wrong.

Because there is only one challenge per game, most coaches choose to save that it until the late in the contest as a missed call late can be absolutely crucial to the outcome. But many have complained at the fact that coaches only get one challenge per game as it tends to restrict the usage early on despite some questionable calls in the first half.

But the NBA Competition Committee could be nearing a remedy to that situation. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the committee in discussions to allow teams a second challenge should their first one be successful:

NBA’s Competition Committee is in serious discussions on awarding teams a second and final challenge if first challenge is ruled successful beginning with the 2023-24 season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 26, 2023

The addition of a challenge would be a positive step for the NBA and could certainly change the flow of games earlier on. Oftentimes there are potential momentum swinging moments in the first half that could be stopped if a coach decides to use their challenge on a call that is clearly wrong. But because they would be without one at the end of the game, most coaches choose to let it go.

But knowing that you could receive that second challenge would make coaches more likely to challenge those plays and get the calls right. Of course a coach would still have to be sure that they will win it as if they’re wrong, they’re still without one. This rule would be similar to the one used in the NFL in which coaches are allowed two challenges, but if both are successful they’re awarded a third one.

In the end, it is about getting the calls right and this potential rule would allow for that to be the case more often than not.

Rob Pelinka calls 2022-23 a season of ‘advancement and growth’ for the Lakers

While the 2023 season didn’t end the way the Los Angeles Lakers would have liked, it was still a successful one overall, especially considering how it began. Rob Pelinka called it one of ‘advancement and growth’ and credited head coach Darvin Ham.

“I think this was a season of advancement and growth for the Lakers,” Pelinka said. “Obviously, we didn’t achieve our ultimate goal, which is [banner] No. 18, which is something we always have our sights on. But it really starts by giving a lot of credit to Darvin and his staff for establishing really a pillar of our organization and that’s the way we compete to the bitter end.”

The Lakers undoubtedly did that even in a sweep, fighting until the last second despite many times when they could have folded and for that, they deserve credit.

