NBA Rumors: Discussions On Roster Expansion Stalled

With the NBA continuing to figure out ways to help out teams as they navigate through the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one potential idea was the possibility of adding another roster spot.

The league requires a certain number of players to be available in order for games to take place and adding another to the roster would help teams to better handle potential losses to the health and safety protocols.

More than 20 games have been postponed this season, with teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards having a ton of missed contests. There have even been questions about whether the NBA will be able to handle all of the rescheduling that will need to take place in order for everyone to reach 72 games.

The potential of an extra player being added to rosters is something that could certainly help the cause, but unfortunately discussions between the NBA and NBPA have stalled due to a disagreement over who should be eligible for that last spot, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

The league's preference is that the 18th roster spot is another two-way contract — restricted to players with 0 to 3 years of service time — with the idea of providing roster relief The union wants the 18th roster spot to be open to all veteran free agents, sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2021

There is concern in some corners of the league that an 18th roster spot open to all players potentially creates a competitive advantage for hard-capped teams to add another quality player. Teams can currently fill their 16th and 17th roster spots only via two-way contracts. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2021

The difference between the two sides makes sense. Championship caliber teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets who are currently hard-capped could potentially add a quality player to help them on their path and another two-way player is unlikely to provide that.

But the NBPA is worried about the what benefits all players regardless of their standing in the league and veteran free agents would be left out in the league’s preferred situation.

NBA health and safety protocols revised, extended

While that continues to be discussed and worked out, the NBA has reportedly agreed to extend and revise the tightened health and safety protocols.

Most notable are the requirements for anyone visiting any players, coaches, and staff and they are also able to engage in outdoor physical activities once a day.

