NBA Rumors: League, NBPA Extend Deadline To Terminate CBA

The global pandemic that is still going on has had a massive effect on the NBA and its overall operations. The league and its players worked tirelessly to be able finish out the 2020 season, but the work is far from done.

There are a multitude of things that must be worked out in order for the NBA to move forward with next season. Alterations to the collective bargaining agreement will have to happen as the 2021 season will be much different than the normal campaign, but all of those must be negotiated and agreed upon by the NBA and NBPA.

But these things don’t come easy and take plenty of time which is why the league and players are giving themselves more time to figure everything out. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA have agreed to extend the deadline on CBA modifications to Oct. 30:

The NBA and NBPA agreed on a new Oct. 30 deadline to complete ongoing discussions on modifications to the CBA for the 2020-21 season, a date that requires the league or union to provide 45 days’ notice if either decides to terminate the CBA — a scenario that sources continue to believe is a remote possibility. Talks between the NBA and union have been productive on making the necessary financial allowances on 2020-21 salary-cap and luxury-tax thresholds to account for the massive losses in revenues from the pandemic, sources said. There remains uncertainty surrounding the league’s ability to have full or partially full arenas with fans next season.

As is the case with most things, money is at the forefront of these discussions. The league and owners lost a lot of it with arenas being shut down and the league having to finish 2020 in the Orlando bubble.

Additionally, the salary cap is based off of league revenues, so those being far lower than usual would lead to a lower salary cap, hence the need for adjustments needing to be made.

Owners and players want fans to be back in some form or fashion next season, but how that will work is anyone’s guess as the pandemic continues on. If this past year has shown the fans anything, it is that the league and players will do everything possible to figure out the best way for the season to take place in its best form.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to decline player option

Despite the questions of the CBA, many players still have the opportunity to cash in on new contracts and someone like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played a major role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship, could land a big contract this offseason.

Caldwell-Pope has a player option for the 2021 season worth $8.5 million, but he reportedly will decline that option in order to become an unrestricted free agent.

