NBA Rumors: League Officials With ‘Widespread Support’ For Rule Change That Would Curb Transition Take Fouls

Even though the NBA has been frequently updating its rulebook over the past few years, the 2021-22 season showed the league can still do more to make games more enjoyable to watch.

During the campaign, many noticed the increased frequency with which NBA stars commit transition take fouls, otherwise known as the “Euro Foul.” These occur when the offensive team loses the ball and one of its players intentionally makes contact with an opponent who is charging another way, preventing an easy basket on the break.

Such plays usually take place before, or around, the half-court line, and while other defenders are still ahead of the ball — which means they are ruled as common fouls instead of a clear-path offense.

But the NBA could soon implement a provision that would discourage players from using the tactic.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports league officials have discussed a proposal that, if accepted, would introduce extra punishment for players committing transition take fouls — and which is said to have enjoyed “widespread support” among the general managers who took part in the debate:

League discussed update on the “transition take foul” during its General Managers meeting in Chicago today. There was widespread support in meeting, as conversations have been ongoing among the NBA, NBPA and Competition Committee over the past several months. https://t.co/TZnkcWcYLD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel called on the NBA to take a closer look at the increasing number of transition take fouls at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

He echoed the arguments of those in favor of changing the rule, saying the tactic cuts down on the number of exciting plays during games.

Lakers sending No. 8 pick to Pelicans

In other NBA news, the Orlando Magic won the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The Lakers’ first-rounder ended up being the No. 8 pick, which the New Orleans Pelicans will use to make a selection during the 2022 NBA Draft — taking place at Barclays Center in New York City, N.Y., on June 23.

L.A. included the pick as part of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019.

