NBA Rumors: Mark Jackson, Mike Brown & Steve Clifford Among Finalists For Kings Head Coaching Job
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Author

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to fill their head coaching vacancy, they have some competition with the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets also looking for new coaches.

With all three organizations coming off disappointing seasons, they are in similar spots in trying to find the right coach to turn things around in 2022-23.

With that being the case, there have been some candidates that multiple organizations have shown interest in, with one of them being Mark Jackson.

The ESPN analyst has not coached since 2014 but LeBron James reportedly expressed interest in him coming to the Lakers at the beginning of the offseason.

Jackson also recently interviewed for the Kings and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he is a finalist to land that job:

Jackson is not the only finalist as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Mike Brown and Steve Clifford are also in the mix:

Brown, who has already coached the Lakers once, and Clifford, who served as his assistant during that time, are two more names that have been linked to L.A. this offseason although their names have not come up as much as Jackson.

As things currently stand, it seems that the Kings are further along in their process than the Lakers, who just requested permission to interview Darvin Ham. That is the first known candidate that the Lakers have requested to interview to this point.

Lakers have ‘serious’ interest in Snyder

While the Kings seem to be focused on Jackson, Brown and Clifford, the Lakers may be looking elsewhere to fill their head coaching vacancy.

According to recent reports, the Lakers’ interest in Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is ‘serious.’ Whether he is willing to leave the Jazz or not remains to be seen though, so his decision could drastically impact which direction the Lakers go in their coaching search.

