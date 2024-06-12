NBA Rumors: Opinion Around League Is Lakers Ownership & Front Office Are ‘Frugal’

The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt some bad news on Monday when UConn head coach Dan Hurley spurned their offer to be the franchise’s new head coach.

Hurley was reportedly the Lakers’ preferred choice for the job, but they now must go back to the drawing board. The timing to make a hire seems to be getting tight as the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency are set to begin in a couple of weeks and Los Angeles needs a head coach in place to help weigh in on crucial decisions.

The franchise reportedly offered Hurley a six-year, $70 million contract to relocate to Los Angeles, but that wasn’t enough to lure him away from the East Coast. In the wake of failing to land Hurley, executives around the league are wondering whether or not governor Jeanie Buss and the rest of the ownership group can compete financially with their peers, via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

“Many around the league look at the Lakers’ primary ownership group and wonder if they can keep pace with the newer wave of billionaires investing in NBA franchises.”

Pincus also reported that the Lakers are generally seen as too careful when spending money on things that don’t count against the salary cap:

“The general opinion around the league is that the Lakers have a very frugal front office. The Clippers spare no expense with a massive staff, but the Lakers’ sparse front office lacks common features, such as a pro personnel department. Outside of the scouting department for the draft, L.A. doesn’t have scouts spread throughout the league watching NBA talent on a nightly basis in person like other franchises.”

L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has spared no expense when it comes to upgrading his team’s roster, facilities and staff, which paints the Lakers in even worse light. This sentiment isn’t new as the purple and gold have typically leaned on their storied history and strong brand to attract the best talent.

However, the optics for the organization aren’t great as they needed to overwhelm Hurley with an offer he couldn’t turn down. Until proven otherwise, there’s little reason to expect the Lakers to change how they operate.

Shams Charania refutes report that Dan Hurley was Lakers’ No. 1 target from start

Dan Hurley’s inclusion in the Lakers’ head coaching search came as a surprise to everyone because his name hadn’t been mentioned previously, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania refuted reports that he was the team’s No. 1 target from the start.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!