NBA Rumors: Players Association Bracing For Delayed Free Agency
Up next
Author

Since the NBA has managed to avoid any significant health and safety setbacks inside the Walt Disney World bubble, the league has begun to shift their focus to other areas directly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They have already announced plans to allow non-bubble teams to hold voluntary group workouts at their respective facilities. The goal is to establish a second campus-like environment for the remaining eight teams to workout and scrimmage from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6.

There is also the issue of establishing a firm timeline for the offseason once the truncated seasons come to a close. Unfortunately, nothing has been set in stone due to all the uncertainty regarding the looming, financial repercussions of the ongoing pandemic.

The NBA initially intended to begin free agency at some point in mid-October. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they now plan to push it back with the hope that they will have a better idea of the 2020-21 salary cap:

In team meetings and conversations at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the National Basketball Players Association has been preparing its membership for the likelihood that the start of free agency in mid-October could be pushed back several weeks, sources told ESPN. Because of the uncertainty about next season’s projected league revenues, a delay to the Oct. 18 start of free agency would give the NBA and NBPA a chance to better formulate the parameters of the 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds.

The likely delay stems from front office executives being worried about the significant impact the lack of information will have on the decision-making process:

Front-office executives are privately concerned about the lack of salary cap and luxury tax projections in place before the Oct. 16 draft. Those projections would allow them to make crucial decisions — including on possible trades — with a clearer understanding of the financial ramifications.

Although the NBA is on track to successfully finishing out the 2019-20 season, it had been deemed a foregone conclusion that the league would be taking a significant financial hit since commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the money made from game nights account for 40% of league revenues.

This is clearly set to offer up its own set of challenges for teams and players trying to negotiate any potential lucrative contracts. The delay to free agency has also led to some speculation regarding whether or not the 2020 NBA Draft that is also scheduled in mid-October could be pushed back along with it.

Lakers free agency outlook

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that find themselves in a precarious position given the number of key players on their roster that could be looking to test the market.

Anthony Davis will undoubtedly be the focal point of their efforts this offseason while it remains to be seen which of those who have player options (Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) or become unrestricted free agents ( Dion Waiters, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley) will remain with the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Facetimed Kobe Bryant Following Game 7 Win

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Feeding America For Birthday, In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

It has been nearly two months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers tragically passed…
LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Roster For NBA Restart At Walt Disney World Features 17 Players

With a deadline last week for teams to set their rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando…
Kobe Bryant, Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Bruce Lee

Vanessa Bryant Shares Look At Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’

After being signed to Adidas for his first handful of years in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant…

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Got ‘Emotional’ After Watching Game 7 Of 2010 NBA Finals Against Celtics

Rather than preparing for the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has spurred many to take a walk…