NBA Rumors: Players Warned After Calls To Anonymous Hotline

As part of their efforts to maintain viable safety protocols for players in the bubble environment at Walt Disney World, theNBA opened an anonymous hotline for anyone to report activity that goes against the guidelines in place.

Commissioner Adam Silver had addressed the concerns of all parties involved regarding surge in confirmed cases in states like Florida and made sure to double down on the on the precautionary steps they had taken in order to prevent the oasis they constructed from being compromised.

Fortunately, it seems he has had some help from the personnel staying inside the resort keeping a watchful eye out for any rule-breakers. Even the hotline has already been put to use with multiple reports of protocol violations on campus.

The NBA has made it clear that there will be repercussions for those that stray from the bubble without permission. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, some have since been issued warnings by the league:

Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus.

There had been some speculation regarding whether or not the hotline would actually work given how close-knit the NBA fraternity is known to be. However, it is evident that players will not be overlooking any potential risks to their health during their stay.

Reports of the hotline being used could very well serve as a deterrent for any player that is thinking about taking their chances. Either way, it has certainly helped generate yet another intriguing aspect to the season restart as far as NBA drama goes.

The NBA has gotten off to a promising start of eliminating the risks involved after announcing just two positive cases out of the 322 players that were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) since teams began arriving on July 7.

Lakers documenting life in Disney bubble

Although it has not been revealed which players received warnings, fans have been able to keep tabs on what the Los Angeles Lakers are doing thanks to the recent NBA 2K20 session led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Quinn Cook.

Meanwhile, JaVale McGee has opted to document the trip with a Youtube vlog titled “Life in the Bubble. And of course, JR Smith went on Instagram Live the night the team arrived but was instructed to stop his stream after several minutes.

