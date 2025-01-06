NBA Rumors: Suns’ Bradley Beal Would Waive No-Trade Clause For Lakers

With the NBA trade deadline just around the corner in February, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to upgrade their roster after already acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets.

After including D’Angelo Russell in that deal, the Lakers may be in need of a scoring guard that can also create for others. It remains to be seen how they address that, but one option that could be available is Bradley Beal.

The Phoenix Suns brought in Beal to form a big three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but it has not worked out how they had hoped. Things have gone so poorly this season that the Suns recently decided to move Beal to the bench.

Naturally, a move like that has spurred some trade rumors involving the Suns star, who is one of just two players to hold a full no-trade clause along with LeBron James.

As Beal talks begin to hear up, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix is reporting that the Lakers are one of the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for:

As for Beal the no-trade looms large. He could have went to Milwaukee before he ended up in Phoenix but that was turned down. Have heard he would waive no trade for LA, Miami, Denver but I do believe there are a few others that he could ultimately decide work for him. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 6, 2025

It is worth noting that the Lakers have not yet shown any interest in acquiring Beal’s services. And even if they did, a trade between the Lakers and Suns would be nearly impossible.

Both teams are above the first apron of the salary cap, which means neither can take back more than they send out in a trade. Beal is making $50.2 million this season and then is under contract for $53.6 million next season with a $57.1 million player option in 2026-27 that he will surely be picking up.

The Lakers would have to match salaries perfectly, which isn’t feasible, making a three-team deal the only possibility.

Beal’s contract, combined with the full no-trade clause, makes him one of the worst assets in the league. The 31-year-old has dealt with some injuries and seen his play decline since going to Phoenix and in 23 games this season is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 39% from 3.

It makes sense why the Suns would look to move him, but finding a taker, especially given their salary cap restrictions and his no-trade clause, may prove to be quite challenging ahead of the deadline.

Lakers prefer speed and athleticism over center

Arguably the Lakers’ biggest need ahead of the deadline is some size, but recent reports indicate they are looking to acquire speed and athleticism over another center.

JJ Redick has been adamant since the offseason that the Lakers would like to add a center so perhaps this is just posturing or maybe they really are leaning into a different brand of basketball than what has made them successful in the past.

