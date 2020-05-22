NBA Rumors: Training Camp In Middle Of June, Regular Season Resuming By Mid-July Considered ‘Most Popular’ Scenario

As states across the country begin to slowly re-open, sports leagues are in the process of figuring out the best to begin play. Some NBA practice facilities have already re-opened, including that of the Los Angeles Lakers, and many others aren’t far behind.

There are a ton of factors at play in regards to the NBA finishing out this season including where it will ultimately take place as well as the prospect of finishing out the season and playoff format. Most important, is when the league will be able to officially get started and while nothing is for certain, there looks to be a target.

According to Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is considering a scenario in which players will be able to begin training in June with games resuming in July:

It remains unclear when the games would begin, but multiple sources say the prospect of players fully training in mid-June and playing by mid-July has been the most popular and possible scenario discussed.

Of course this is just one possible scenario, but it does give players and fans a decent time frame in which to potentially expect a return for the NBA. The league, its owners, and the players have been discussing a number of different possibilities and commissioner Adam Silver has been very open about all sides needing to be on the same page.

The players will need to be on board with any decision, but what the final one will be remains unknown.

This proposed idea does allow for teams and players to have the necessary practice time in order to get back in game shape before the season would resume which is extremely important. By rushing back into full games the league would increase the injury risk for players, but that seems to be something the league is actively looking to avoid.

Overall things seem to be beginning to fall into place. Guidelines for a potential return are expected soon while Orlando has emerged as the frontrunner to host everything.

This is something that no one could have planned for and there is no precedent on how to handle it, but Adam Silver and the NBA have done everything possible and it now looks as if this season will finish up after all.