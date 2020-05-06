NBA Rumors: Two-Week Quarantine And 14-Day Training Camp Expected In Order To Resume 2020 Season

There seems to be growing optimism about the NBA’s ability to eventually finish out the 2019-20 season and crown a champion. The league and its players are leaving no stone unturned in figuring out a plan to resume operations while also prioritizing the safety of all of its employees.

As states across the country are beginning to slowly re-open it’s only natural for many to look forward to sports leagues starting back up as well and the NBA has ideas as to how that will work once things are able to resume.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league has early plans of having a two week quarantine followed by a quick training camp before getting back on the court:

I’m told preliminary plans have consisted around a two-week quarantine period in which everyone there is tested; once those two weeks end, retest and allow the players who remain as negative tests to start a 14-day training camp. It will require the necessary amount of tests — rapid ones, at that — and agreements with the league and its players association. A White House official told me that the government will help the NBA and any league that is looking to return to play.

As noted, this plan, or any other for that matter, would require the necessary amount of quick return tests which is undoubtedly the most important part of this. The fact that the government is willing to help the NBA is a huge positive as well and will help the league in its efforts massively.

It is also important that the league understands the need to have a training camp before getting the players back on the floor.

While players are surely doing their best to stay in shape, most don’t have access to the amenities they are normally afforded in the team’s training facilities. Being in game shape is a different level and and moving too quickly could result in more injuries across the league.

The league reportedly has a timeframe in mind that will see a return to play by July if everything goes well. While there are a ton of factors in an eventual return the NBA and everyone involved are doing everything in their power to finish out this season.