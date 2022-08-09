NBA Rumors: Unvaccinated Players Will Remain Banned From Traveling To Canada To Play Raptors In 2022-23
Adam Silver, NBA
Mark J. Terrill-AP Photo

Up next

Author

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wreaked havoc in the NBA last year, placing over 100 players under the health and safety protocols toward the end of 2022.

The league had to postpone several games with teams looking to bring in on hardship contracts due to the unavailability of their stars in the first months of 2021-22. During the season, 605 players make at least one appearance — a new NBA record, beating the previous campaign’s number by 65.

Also, players who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine couldn’t travel to Canada for games against the Toronto Raptors. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reports the travel restrictions on the Canadian border will remain in place, preventing unvaccinated NBA players from playing the Raptors:

As of now, the NBA still considers players vaccinated if they haven’t been boosted.

The news could bear significance for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been pursuing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving throughout the summer — the most outspoken critic of vaccine requirements who has refused to get the shot.

Irving’s future remains uncertain amid the turmoil in Brooklyn. On Monday, reports claimed Kevin Durant met with the Nets’ owner, Joe Tsai, and maintained he wants to leave the organization.

However, Durant is believed to have given Tsai an ultimatum, telling the billionaire businessman to choose between him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Tsai shows support for Nets front office & coaching staff as NBA drama continues

Not long after the details of the conversation between Tsai and Durant came out, the Nets’ owner publicly offered support for his team’s leadership.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”

With that being the case, a Durant trade may happen in the near future, which could lead to the Lakers landing Irving once the dust has settled.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Andrew Bynum Confident Lakers Won’t Trade Him for Dwight Howard

Now that there is only hours remaining until the NBA trade deadline…
Kyle Kuzma

Magic Vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: Second Straight Win Achievable Against Rebuilding Opponent

The Los Angeles Lakers have an excellent chance at picking up a second consecutive win without LeBron James and Anthony Davis…
Anthony Davis, LeBron James

Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Discuss ‘Double Standard’ With Capitol Riot

Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis have never shied away from discussing their…

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Interested In Bringing Back Brook Lopez

While the Los Angeles Lakers continue to map out their approach to the 2019 NBA offseason, Brook Lopez is set to test…