NBA Rumors: Video Games, Ping Pong, DJ Sets & 24-Hour Concierge Among Amenities Available For Players Inside Walt Disney World Bubble

The details for the NBA’s Orlando campus are beginning to come out as the league is doing everything in its power to finish out the season while still prioritizing the health and safety of its players, coaches, and staff.

One ongoing concern for players is having to stay within the Walt Disney World campus and whether they would be able to leave if they wanted. It appears players will need to remain within the bubble and leaving would result in serious repercussions.

But thankfully for everyone involved, the league has made sure that Orlando will offer any and everything players could want and need right where they are.

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the NBA has gone to great lengths to provide a number of amenities and entertainment options that should keep them busy throughout their time at Walt Disney World:

– Hotel amenities: players-only lounge (NBA 2K, TVs, gaming), pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists

– A 24-hour VIP concierge service

– Daily entertainment: Movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, lawn games

– Players can attend other games

Of course, within all of these activities will be their own rules and protocols, but there still will be a lot of options for players to stay busy. In addition to the things such as the lounge, there is also a golf course and bowling lanes for players to enjoy. They will also have access to all of the Disney excursions available within the bubble which can be team outings or family.

It may not be ideal for players to have to remain confined within the Orlando bubble, even though it is an extremely large area, but the NBA is truly doing everything possible to provide all that players need to be comfortable. The players are getting the best of the best in every facet, and that rings further true for top teams like the Lakers who will be staying in the Gran Destino Tower.

The circumstances surrounding all of this is not ideal, but the NBA is putting as many safety protocols in place to protect players while also giving them access to all possible entertainment and training options.

One can question whether or not it is even necessary for the league to return amidst the turmoil the country is in, but there is no doubt that the league is trying to make the situation as good as it can possibly be for everyone involved.