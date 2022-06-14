NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Expected To Re-Sign With Bulls Despite Interest From Lakers & Others

With NBA free agency quickly approaching, the rumors surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine have picked up. The two-time All-Star is the biggest name available in free agency and there have been multiple teams who reportedly have interest, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVine is coming off another outstanding season in which he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Gne guard has truly begun to make good on his promise coming into the league, doubling as an otherworldly athlete who can attack the basket as well as a knockdown shooter makin nearly 39% from 3-point range for his career.

It makes sense that he is highly coveted around the league and while there were some rumors that LaVine could be headed elsewhere this summer, he is now expected to remain in Chicago according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R. LaVine’s free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will make plays for LaVine, the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team.

Remaining with the Bulls is likely the best move for LaVine both as far as money and the promise of the team goes. LaVine made his first-ever playoff appearance last season as the Bulls were one of the biggest surprises of the season. The team still has a solid core to build upon and has trade pieces to potentially make a big move in the offseason.

For the Lakers, it was always a long shot that they would be able to bring in LaVine as it would require a sign-and-trade. While mathematically possible, it would have taken some magical work by Rob Pelinka to pull off a deal that was never really feasible.

With the Lakers seemingly inclined to retain Russell Westbrook next season, it looks as if the team will focus mainly on smaller moves to fill around the fringes of the roster as they remain over the salary cap.

Rob Pelinka confirms Lakers desire to trade into 2022 NBA Draft

Another way the Lakers could potentially improve their roster is through the NBA Draft. The franchise does not currently have a pick, but Pelinka confirmed the Lakers’ desire to get into the second round.

Pointing towards the team’s desire to get younger, as well as new coach Darvin Ham’s passion for player development, Pelinka confirmed that it is a goal of the Lakers to acquire a 2022 NBA Draft pick.

