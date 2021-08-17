NBA Schedule Release: Lakers To Play Warriors & Suns In Opening Week, Nets On Christmas Day

While the NBA is announcing its complete schedule on Friday, they began announced the Opening Week and Christmas Day games and to no surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers will be heavily involved.

The Lakers will be a part of the NBA’s Opening Night, taking on the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of this past year’s Play-In Tournament. The game is set for 7 p.m. PT at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and will be the second game of a TNT doubleheader with the first being the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks playing the Brooklyn Nets.

L.A.’s second game of the season will also be during the NBA’s Opening Week when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN in what will be a rematch of the first round of the 2021 postseason.

Then on Christmas, the Lakers will play the Nets in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. The NBA will have five Christmas Day games this year with Lakers-Nets being the fourth game at 5 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN.

Here is the complete schedule for the NBA’s Opening Week and Christmas Day this year:

The Lakers typically lead the league in national TV game appearances and if this schedule release is any indication, that will again be the case this season.

That comes as no surprise after their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook, pairing the triple-double king and former MVP with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ roster also has other big-name players like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, making for some interesting storylines going into this season.

