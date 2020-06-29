NBA Season Restart Schedule Of Orlando Games

The return of the 2019-20 season is set as 22 teams are a week away from making the trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for seeding games and the NBA Playoffs.

The season restart will include eight regular-season games, followed by a possible play-in tournament for the eight seed in both conferences, and then the playoffs.

The NBA recently released its complete game schedule with contests slated from July 30 to Aug. 14. Opening night features an exciting doubleheader with the Utah Jazz against the New Orleans Pelicans (3:30 p.m. PT) followed by the Lakers facing the L.A. Clippers (6 p.m.).

The first Saturday in Orlando has a six-game slate, highlighted by an Eastern Conference showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics (3:30 p.m.). The night will end with the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Houston Rockets (6 p.m.).

While the Lakers appear set to head into the 2020 NBA Playoffs as the Western Conference’s top seed, the bottom of the playoff bracket is still up for grabs. As things currently stand, the Memphis Grizzlies are in eighth place but have a critical game to start as they play the ninth-seed Portland Trail Blazers on July 31 (1 p.m.).

The NBA previously announced that playoff positioning would be determined by winning percentage, and the Trail Blazers would edge out the Grizzlies if they were to finish with the same amount of wins due to the difference in total games played.

This is something worth watching for the Lakers, as Portland would be a much tougher out than Memphis.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards face an uphill climb to get into the eight seed as they are 5.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the eight seed.

The play-in tournament is only triggered if the nine seed is within four games of the eight seed, and the Wizards have a tougher schedule than the Magic as they are set to face teams like the Bucks, Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

The play-in tournament would begin Aug. 15-16, with the first round of the playoffs opening Aug. 17. All games will be televised by NBA TV, ESPN or TNT.

In addition to appearing on ESPN and TNT, each of the Lakers’ eight regular-season games will be carried by Spectrum SportsNet.

Walt Disney World Hotels

During the 22 teams’ stay in Orlando, they will be sectioned off into different hotel properties. The Lakers will be staying in the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs Resort along with the Bucks, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat.

The Grand Floridian will house the 76ers, Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

Lastly, the Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns will be staying in the Yacht Club.