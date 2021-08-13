NBA To Implement New Rules Regarding Non-Basketball Moves Starting In 2021-22 Season

Although the game of basketball has exploded in popularity, the NBA has had a difficult time officiating games due to players bending the rules in their favor.

More specifically, offensive players have been given more generous whistles in recent years as they look to exploit gaps in the rule books when it comes to shooting fouls. Popular players like James Harden, Trae Young and Devin Booker have grown adept at drawing contact and getting to the foul line, much to the chagrin of fans. With the rise of 3-point shooting, players have also made a more concerted effort to leap into defenders in order to earn foul shots.

The 2020-21 season was perhaps the most glaring year as stars and role players alike looked to draw fouls versus properly shoot. The NBA reportedly was going to look into instituting new rules to dissuade this kind of playing, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic it appears as though change is finally on the way:

Final: Beginning with the 2021-22 season, the NBA will implement new rules to reduce non-basketball moves used to draw fouls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2021

NBA officiating staffs will be trained to identify and properly rule overt non-basketball actions to initiate contact with defender — such as offensive player launches into defender, abruptly veers off path, kicks leg at abnormal angle, or his off-arm hooks defender. https://t.co/XE9HxIRDSK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2021

Although no specifics were discussed as to how these movements will be officiated, this is a step in the right direction to uphold the integrity of basketball. It is frustrating for both defenders and fans to watch players sell out to earn foul shots so hopefully these changes make an immediate impact and punish players who utilize these kinds of movements.

Offensive players will surely find new loopholes or advantages as the league enforces these new rules, but this should at least normalize basketball for the time being.

Jared Dudley believes NBA should adopt FIBA rules

Aside from non-basketball moves, the NBA could look toward FIBA for some inspiration when it comes to their rulebook. The international game has less downtime and is often more physical, two facets that Jared Dudley believes the NBA should look to emulate.

