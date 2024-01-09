NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Lakers Hoping To Not Need Big Move, Prefer To Keep Depth

The Los Angeles Lakers have not looked like the team many envisioned them to be through 37 games. They are 18-19 and are 4-10 in their last 14 games despite coming off of one of their best wins of the season against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

This poor performance has led to increased discussions surrounding the trade deadline on Feb. 8. It’s rare for a trade deadline to come and go without the Lakers being a major player. Even if they don’t make any major trades, their name is always mentioned alongside some star players that might be on the block.

This time around, the two names most connected to L.A. have been Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls and Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers could likely swing a trade for either one of these players, but it appears L.A. is learning from their past mistakes. They appear to have no interest in a blockbuster-type deal this February, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

“The Lakers don’t want to have to make a big move, they prefer to retain their depth and the one last first-rounder they’re allowed to trade. They sure don’t want to trade Reaves and his good contract or trade three players for one like they did with Westbrook. They believe in the formula they have, which is a cadre of long defenders supporting future Hall of Famers. Yes, they can’t shoot and it’s a problem. Yes, their defense has fallen off and it’s a problem. But if they end up doing something significant, it will probably be kicking and screaming. Keep that in mind when evaluating your visits to the trade machine.”

The Lakers, as Windhorst mentions, have made the mistake in the past of sacrificing depth for a top-end player. But that type of trade runs a massive risk that requires that third top-end player to be a perfect fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. None of the names connected to L.A. fit that bill, leaving them to be rightfully hesitant.

As it stands, the most likely way for the Lakers to improve is internally. The role players they have all, on paper, fit the bill of a championship-contending roster. Having consistent roles for these players and refreshing both the offensive and defensive schemes could do more for the Lakers than any trade.

Taurean Prince feels valued by Lakers

One of the Lakers most consistent role players this season — Taurean Prince — gave massive credit to the organization for the way they’ve welcomed him and made him feel valued.

“I feel more valued here probably than I have anywhere in my career. I think that’s more so a testament to the organization and the people that work within,” Prince said after the win over the Clippers.

