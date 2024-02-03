NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Lakers Including Gabe Vincent In Trade Talks

With the NBA trade deadline just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the teams involved in a number of rumors. Usually most of those rumors involve point guard D’Angelo Russell as his contract is the most tradable on the team, but he isn’t the only piece the Lakers are discussing.

One player who was expected to play a big role for the Lakers this year was Gabe Vincent as the team’s biggest free agent signing over the summer. Unfortunately, injuries have ruined Vincent’s time in purple and gold so far, but his name is apparently still coming up in trade talks.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have been including Vincent in multiple different trade talks:

We’ve heard plenty of D’Angelo Russell’s involvement in the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade conversations to fortify the unit around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and front-office favorite Austin Reaves. Let it be known that Los Angeles has also been including injured point guard Gabe Vincent, who’s played just five games due to a knee injury, in various trade talks, sources said.

Vincent’s contract is a decent size at $10.5 million, meaning it could be used in combination with someone like Russell’s or Rui Hachimura in a larger deal, or on its own in a smaller one. Either way, the Lakers seem to be exploring all options at the deadline, as they should.

In theory, Vincent could still be a useful piece for the Lakers as a solid defender and shooter at the point guard position, but he simply hasn’t been able to be on the court. But he still has at least some value around the league and the Lakers are clearly gauging what kind of return they could get.

There remains a number of different possibilities as the trade deadline nears. Russell’s excellent play recently has possibly changed plans, and maybe making a smaller move with Vincent’s contract is the way to go. But all eyes will remain on the Lakers until the deadline passes.

Lakers interested in Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart

More names continue to pop up as players the Lakers are interested in trading for and the latest is former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers are reportedly one of many teams to inquire about the guard, but Memphis has turned away all offers and has no plans on trading away the defensive stalwart.

