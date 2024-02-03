NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Lakers Including Gabe Vincent In Trade Talks
Gabe Vincent, Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

With the NBA trade deadline just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the teams involved in a number of rumors. Usually most of those rumors involve point guard D’Angelo Russell as his contract is the most tradable on the team, but he isn’t the only piece the Lakers are discussing.

One player who was expected to play a big role for the Lakers this year was Gabe Vincent as the team’s biggest free agent signing over the summer. Unfortunately, injuries have ruined Vincent’s time in purple and gold so far, but his name is apparently still coming up in trade talks.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have been including Vincent in multiple different trade talks:

We’ve heard plenty of D’Angelo Russell’s involvement in the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade conversations to fortify the unit around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and front-office favorite Austin Reaves. Let it be known that Los Angeles has also been including injured point guard Gabe Vincent, who’s played just five games due to a knee injury, in various trade talks, sources said.

Vincent’s contract is a decent size at $10.5 million, meaning it could be used in combination with someone like Russell’s or Rui Hachimura in a larger deal, or on its own in a smaller one. Either way, the Lakers seem to be exploring all options at the deadline, as they should.

In theory, Vincent could still be a useful piece for the Lakers as a solid defender and shooter at the point guard position, but he simply hasn’t been able to be on the court. But he still has at least some value around the league and the Lakers are clearly gauging what kind of return they could get.

There remains a number of different possibilities as the trade deadline nears. Russell’s excellent play recently has possibly changed plans, and maybe making a smaller move with Vincent’s contract is the way to go. But all eyes will remain on the Lakers until the deadline passes.

Lakers interested in Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart

More names continue to pop up as players the Lakers are interested in trading for and the latest is former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers are reportedly one of many teams to inquire about the guard, but Memphis has turned away all offers and has no plans on trading away the defensive stalwart.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Jason Kidd, Frank Vogel, Lakers

Lakers News: Frank Vogel ‘Unafraid’ Of the Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers put up one of their best performances of the 2020-21 season on Friday night but still fell short…
Pau Gasol, 2010 NBA Finals, Lakers

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Teases Jersey Retirement Ceremony During 2022-23 Season

One of the more beloved Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol may be immortalized in Lakers lore next season…
Alex Caruso

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Evaluates Alex Caruso In Expanded Role

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made it clear one of his main goals in the early stages of the NBA…
DAngelo Russell, Lakers

Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Preview: D’Angelo Russell & Mo Bamba Out On Pau Gasol Jersey Retirement Night

At halftime, the Los Angeles Lakers will honor legendary big man Pau Gasol by raising his number 16 jersey into the rafters…