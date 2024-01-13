NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Lakers Seeking Guard With Speed & Quickness

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the final stages of assessing exactly what they need and how they are going to approach the NBA trade deadline. The deadline takes place on Feb. 8, giving the Lakers a little under a month to do all their final preparations.

And while specific names have already been thrown around, L.A. may be more focused on archetypes. One thing the Lakers have been sorely missing this season is a secondary point guard and ball-handler.

Their big free agent signing Gabe Vincent was supposed to be that player, but a knee injury has limited him to five games this season with little clarity as to when he’ll be making a return. This has put plenty on the shoulders of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell in terms of initiating the offense.

Vincent’s injury and the lack of other guard options has helped to filter the Lakers’ trade deadline search, and they know exactly what type of player they are looking for, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaching, the Lakers are seeking speed and quickness in the backcourt, sources say. The Lakers want to push the pace offensively and are interested in someone who can serve as a point-of-attack defender.

This is not the first time this exact archetype has been discussed as a point of interest for the Lakers. Speed and athleticism have long been priorities for L.A. as they try to get back on track in 2024.

One player that fits this archetype almost perfectly is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, and he has been one of the most frequent rumored names in connection with the Lakers. The Hawks (15-21) are deciding if they want to part ways with Murray now before his four-year, $114 million extension kicks in this offseason.

If they choose to trade him, they’ll have plenty of suitors, including the Lakers. Then, it becomes about finding a deal that both sides can be happy with. If not, the Lakers assuredly have other — perhaps less expensive — targets that fit the mold they’re looking for.

Austin Reaves might be sticking point in Lakers & Hawks talks

Whether or not the Lakers land Murray could reportedly come down to if they are willing to part ways with Austin Reaves. Atlanta is rumored to be open to a deal with L.A. if it includes Reaves, and the Lakers would only do so if the Hawks added more beyond Murray to their end of the deal.

