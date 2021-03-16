NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Inquiring About Pacers’ Myles Turner

As the Los Angeles Lakers get further into their season, it has become clear that they are in need of depth in the frontcourt. The trade deadline is fast approaching — and with it, buyout season — and L.A. has been tied to almost every available player that plays the power forward and center positions.

One of the names that has come up most recently is Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. He has seen his name in trade talks for quite some time, and it might be the perfect time for the Pacers to sell high with their playoff hopes fading and Turner leading the NBA in blocked shots.

If they do look to sell, the Lakers are reportedly one of five teams that could look to make an offer, according to J. Michael of IndyStar:

The New York Knicks, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among those who have explored whether the Pacers are willing to part with the league’s leading shot-blocker, league sources tell IndyStar.

Turner is making $17.5 million this year, which means any Lakers offer for him would likely have to include Montrezl Harrell and other filler contracts. In addition, Turner still has two more years on his contract after 2021, significantly increasing his value on the trade market.

As is the case with most of the Lakers targets, a trade is extremely difficult given L.A.’s lack of future assets and young players.

Even though Turner would be a perfect fit, averaging 3.4 blocks per game, the cost to get him is simply too high for the Lakers to get involved. They’re better off waiting for the buyout market and adding two players, where they can still land names like Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge and others.

The potential of adding Turner to a frontcourt that already has Anthony Davis has to be enticing though as they would form the best defensive duo in the league by far. The Lakers do have one young asset in Talen Horton-Tucker, although it remains to be seen if they would be willing to deal him, even to acquire a player of Turner’s caliber.

Lakers in top two for Drummond if bought out

Cleveland Cavaliers center Drummond has been one of the most talked about Lakers targets the entire season. The Cavaliers have made it known that they want to trade him, but they will buy him out if they are unable to find a deal.

If he is bought out and not traded, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets figure to be the top two teams vying for his services.

