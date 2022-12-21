NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Among Teams With Potential Interest In Magic Center Mo Bamba

As is normally the case, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make upgrades to their roster ahead of the February trade deadline.

It remains to be seen what lengths they will be willing to go to, however. They have two first-round picks available to trade in 2027 and 2029 along with Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring salary if they want to swing a blockbuster either for a star or multiple role players.

They could also opt for a smaller deal, using one of those picks or second-rounders along with Patrick Beverley and/or Kendrick Nunn.

If they go that route, then one of their potential needs could be a big man. The Lakers have started Anthony Davis at center, but after another injury last week against the Denver Nuggets, they may look to bring in some frontcourt reinforcements to reduce the load on Davis whenever he is able to return.

Thomas Bryant has looked solid in recent games, although Damian Jones has not been what they had hoped. So if the Lakers do look at add another center, one potential option could be Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

Former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba may be the Magic’s greatest trade chip. Orlando pursued Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, sources said, before the center joined New York and the Magic then re-signed Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million deal. League executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-year-old rim presence. There are teams like the Lakers and Clippers, as well as Toronto, Sacramento and Brooklyn, that front-office personnel expect to sniff around the big-man market ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and may be willing to cough up a pair of second-round choices for Bamba. Chicago, too, has been considering its post-Vucevic options as his contract comes to a close at season’s end.

Bamba is a player the Lakers expressed interest in this past summer in free agency before he ultimately re-signed with Orlando.

As a 7-footer who can stretch the floor, Bamba is the exact type of player you would want to pair with Davis if the latter moves to the power forward spot.

In 26 games (five starts) this season, Bamba has averaged 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 19 minutes per game, shooting 38.7% from 3 on 2.9 attempts.

Lakers also interested in Terrence Ross

It appears Bamba isn’t the only Magic player the Lakers have interested as they are also being linked to wing Terrence Ross. Similar to Bamba, Ross is a player the Lakers have expressed interest in the last couple of years as well.

