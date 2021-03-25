NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Eyeing Magic Wing Terrence Ross

The NBA trade deadline is mere hours away and the rumors are running rampant. The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for a number of players with the main needs seeming to be either an extra big man or another 3-and-D wing.

One team who is clearly in sell mode at this year’s deadline is the Orlando Magic. The team has already dealt away All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls and wing Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics, and they may not be done.

The Magic are apparently looking at dealing spark plug reserve wing Terrence Ross and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Lakers are a team to watch in regards to him:

Brian Windhorst just said on ESPN to keep an eye on Terrance Ross for the Lakers. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) March 25, 2021

Ross is an ideal reserve wing and exactly what the Lakers are looking for. He is capable of creating his own shot and has been one of the best scorers off the bench the last couple of years. This season Ross is averaging a career-high 16 points per game while also posting career-highs in rebounds and assists and shooting 36% from 3-point range.

Ross also has a previous relationship with Lakers general Rob Pelinka as he is a former client of his during Pelinka’s time as an agent. The Lakers are a close-knit group and Pelinka would surely want to bring in someone who wouldn’t mess up the team’s chemistry.

The question, of course, is what would the Lakers give up in order to acquire Ross, who is due $13.5 million this year and has two more guaranteed years on his deal following this season. The obvious match in terms of salary is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes just over $12 million so a package of him and Alfonzo McKinnie would seem to be ideal. Whatever the case may be, Pelinka is clearly searching all avenues in order to help the Lakers.

Lakers among teams ‘seriously engaged’ in Lowry talks

While Ross represents a solid addition, Pelinka has been looking to make big moves and the biggest name available this deadline is Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry. The Raptors seem intent on moving him and the Lakers, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are reportedly ‘seriously engaged’ in talks.

The Lakers’ assets, in particular the draft picks, likely don’t stack up in comparison to their competition, but Pelinka will surely do whatever needs to be done to bolster this roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!