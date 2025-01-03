NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Listed As Potential Landing Spot For Kings’ De’Aaron Fox

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the expectation around the league was that the Los Angeles Lakers would execute at least one trade to improve their roster.

The Lakers finally made their first most, acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second round picks. However, Los Angeles is reportedly not done dealing as they are reportedly still interested in flipping Gabe Vincent and more second round picks to the Washington Wizards for Jonas Valanciunas.

Reporting has consistently said the Lakers are looking to add another center to play alongside and behind Anthony Davis, though other names have started to circulate in the rumor mill. L.A. is always a threat to try and land another star and they have already been linked to Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. Now, another report lists them as one of the top suitors for Fox, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, that hasn’t stopped interested teams from planning for a possible run at the 27-year-old former All-Star. Among interested teams, there is a strong belief that Fox is more likely to be available this summer rather than before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible Fox landing spots, with others sure to make a run at him if (when?) he’s truly on the market.”

Fox has become the most popular star to be considered a flight risk as the Kings have largely struggled. Sacramento recently fired former head coach Mike Brown to try and spark a run, and they’ve managed to win two games in a row. However, they’re still sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference and face an uphill climb to get back into the playoff picture.

As of now, Fox has yet to formally request a trade though teams are preparing for the possibility. Los Angeles would be hard-pressed to trade for Fox given their contracts and draft pick situation, but trades between division rivals are also rare.

Between now and the trade deadline, more teams should emerge as suitors for Fox if he asks out so it doesn’t seem likely he would get dealt to the Lakers.

Anthony Davis says Lakers have utmost confidence in Austin Reaves as point guard

After trading D’Angelo Russell to the Nets, the Lakers are leaning into Austin Reaves as their new starting point guard. Reaves has done well in the role, and teammates like Anthony Davis have confidence in him to succeed.

