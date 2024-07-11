NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers ‘Monitoring’ Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr.

Adding a big, physical center to help ease the workload of Anthony Davis has been something many within the Los Angeles Lakers have spoken about this offseason. As of yet, the franchise has not made that move, but an intriguing name has emerged as a possibility in Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter would make a lot of sense for the Lakers as he has the size and physicality they are looking for in a big man, has been productive throughout his career and is only 25 years old. Additionally, Carter has two years remaining on his contract at a very reasonable price.

For all of these reasons, the Lakers should be keeping an eye on the availability of the Magic big man and that seems to be the case. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers are monitoring Carter, but they are one of many teams doing so:

One guy of interest, though, who could help the Lakers check a few boxes remains a possible trade target: Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. And one executive said he’s still the kind of player the Lakers should be looking for. “Fairly young, probably a little undervalued because of his red flags (injuries) and still tapping into his skillset,” the exec told Heavy Sports. “The contract is right, it makes sense for them. That’s a guy they’re monitoring, but a lot of teams are.”

Carter has averaged double-figure points each season of his NBA career and has evolved his game over the years as well, becoming an above-average three-point shooter in recent seasons. He is someone who could conceivably both relieve Davis and also play next to the Lakers superstar in big lineups. There are some injury concerns as he has missed at least 20 games every year, but the talent is there.

The question now becomes what it would take for the Lakers to acquire him, and if there are multiple teams bidding for Carter, that price goes up. In terms of salary, Gabe Vincent would work, but even adding a first-round pick to him might not be enough if there are other teams willing to offer more.

D’Angelo Russell has also of course been in trade rumors, although it remains to be seen if the Magic want him.

Regardless, the need and fit is there and with the Lakers making no moves so far this offseason, trying to bring in Carter is something the team should explore as he would make an impact.

Potential Lakers free agency target Gary Trent Jr. moving on from Raptors

Another role player the Lakers have reportedly had their eye on is 3-and-D wing Gary Trent Jr., who has spent the last four seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Unlike Carter, however, Trent is a free agent and he will not be returning to his former team.

A recent report stated that Trent and the Raptors had discussions but no offer was ever made and the team told him they are moving in a different direction. The Lakers are known to have been interested in him in the past and if they can clear out the necessary cap space, he would be a perfect free agency addition.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!