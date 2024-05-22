NBA Will Crown Sixth Straight New Champion Following Nuggets’ Postseason Loss
Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nuggets, Timberwolves
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

In the first round of the NBA postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers got their rematch with the Denver Nuggets after getting swept in the Western Conference Finals last year. However, Denver handled L.A. once again in five games, although there were cracks in the armor that showed the Nuggets may not be the best team in the NBA after all.

Now more than ever in the NBA there is parity, especially in the Western Conference as more than 10 teams are looking to contend for a playoff spot yearly. As talent level rises and teams become more competitive, upsets are bound to happen at some point.

That situation presented itself on Sunday when Denver hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round. Minnesota ultimately gutted out a comeback winning, erasing a 20-point deficit to beart the reigning champions at Ball Arena. With the Nuggets going down, the NBA will crown a new champion for the sixth straight year:

Repeating as champions is harder now more than ever as competition is going to continue to grow around the league. There is a talent overload and players are as skilled as ever, making it hard for champions to get to a second straight title.

When thinking about dynasties, the Lakers organization is at the top of the list. They have repeated three times, including a three-peat from 2000-02. However, the Lakers are looking to recapture that feeling as after winning in 2020, they have battled injuries that have kept them from getting back to the mountaintop.

Heading into the Conference Finals, teams like the Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks are now four wins away from making a Finals appearance, which is something that many did not see transpiring this year. But that is a great thing in terms of viewing experience as the league is full or parity with anyone having a chance to compete for a title.

NBA Playoffs schedule: Conference Finals dates, times & TV info

While it stings to not see the Lakers hoisting another Larry O’Brien trophy, this postseason has been entertaining as young stars are getting a chance to shine. After two Game 7s on Sunday, the Conference Finals were set and feature some of the best rising stars in the league.

Expect some high-level play from the Boston Celtics, Pacers, Mavericks and Timberwolves as they look to punch their tickets to the Finals. The NBA released the schedule for the Conference Finals, kicking off on Tuesday with the Celtics and Pacers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Anthony Davis Believes Offensive Miscues Cost Lakers Game Against Timberwolves

In many ways, the Los Angeles Lakers followed a strong formula against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night…

Anthony Davis Identifies Communication Issues But Says Lakers Won’t Overreact After Warriors Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers embarked on the 2021-22 title race with a disappointing 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors despite…
Alex Caruso

Kings vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: Anthony Davis, Caruso Out

At first glance, nothing will be at stake when the Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton’s Sacramento Kings face…
Russell Westbrook, Lakers

Russell Westbrook Stresses Need For Lakers To ‘Stay Together’ Through Rough Stretches

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook was arguably the biggest move made this offseason as he joined…