Netflix Releasing 10-Episode Lakers Workplace Comedy Involving Jeanie Buss

The Los Angeles Lakers are in one of the most stable periods in their history despite the early exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

As the glamour franchise of the NBA, the Lakers are no strangers to drama, even being considered a laughing stock around the league for a while. The public struggle for control of the organization between Jeanie and Jim Buss was contentious and was a distraction for the Lakers, but things have since settled down with Jeanie taking control.

The Lakers are the only family-run business in the NBA and that in of itself makes for a fun television concept and according to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Netflix is taking advantage of that dynamic:

In a competitive situation, Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to a half-hour workplace comedy inspired by the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers. The project hails from Mindy Kaling, former star/executive producer of one of the all-time great workplace comedy series, The Office; Modern Family alumna Elaine Ko; Lakers’ President and Governor Jeanie Buss and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Ko, the untitled series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.

This is now the third media project to revolve around the Lakers, with a nine-part docuseries covering the past four decades and a scripted television drama about the 1980’s “Showtime” squad. As far as this project goes, there will be plenty of source material to use given the hijinks that have occurred the past few years as it pertains to the front office.

Mindy Kaling and Elaine Ko are brilliant accomplished creators and I’m thrilled to be part of this dream team. I’ve spoken many times about humor playing an important role in my mental health and wellbeing so this is a natural. Thank you @netflix for giving us this platform. https://t.co/uXbbN9Rw45 — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) June 18, 2021

Anything having to do with the Purple and Gold will always be popular, but it will interesting to see how Netflix and its writers approach a workplace comedy about the most decorated franchise in the NBA.

Lakers, Hulu set to release docuseries in 2022

The Lakers have a rich history in the basketball world but there is so much of it that has yet to be told. The nine-part docuseries that the organization and Hulu are working on is an exciting endeavor and Jeanie noted she is looking forward to everyone watching it.

“When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years,” said Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

