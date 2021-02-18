Nets Vs. Lakers 02/18/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-3 straight up and against the spread in their last four games against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will try to turn their recent luck against the Nets around with a win on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is a 2.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 10 games at home against Brooklyn, the Lakers are 2-7-1 ATS.

Nets vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James scored 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists in the Lakers’ 112-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Dennis Schroder also helped to pick up the offensive slack left behind in Anthony Davis’ absence with 24 points. Los Angeles continues to play excellent defense in head coach Frank Vogel’s system as the team ranks second in the NBA in points allowed with 105.8 points per game. That defense will be put to the test against the league’s top scoring offense on Thursday.

The Lakers are 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS over their last nine games after Tuesday night’s win and cover over Minnesota per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Brooklyn will not be at full strength in the matchup as Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury. But there will still be no shortage of star power with Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the starting lineup. The Nets improved to 4-0 SU and ATS over their last four games with their 128-124 win on Tuesday night over the Phoenix Suns as 8-point underdogs. Brooklyn leads the league in scoring at 121.7 points per game and ranks 28th in defense allowing 117.9 points per game.

Thursday night’s total is set at 232.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 17-3 in Brooklyn’s last 20 games.

The Nets and Lakers are the two betting favorites to win the NBA championship this season. This won’t quite be a championship preview with both Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis sidelined due to injuries, but there is still plenty of intrigue here as former teammates Kyrie Irving and LeBron James clash and these two teams get their first look at each other of the year.

