Nets Vs. Lakers Game Preview: Dorian Finney-Smith Out Against Former Team, D’Angelo Russell Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers get their first look at D’Angelo Russell back at Crypto.com Arena, but this time in a different uniform, as they host the Brooklyn Nets seeking to stay in the top six in the Western Conference.

Russell was traded to the Nets alongside Maxwell Lewis in late December in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. The deal was meant to give the Lakers extra wing depth and turn Austin Reaves into the primary creator of the offense.

The Lakers are 3-4 since the trade, but Finney-Smith has been an incredible addition to the rotation. He is out on Friday night, though. Finney-Smith welcomed his newborn son earlier this week and missed Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat due to personal reasons, now sitting out his second straight contest.

With all the injuries on the Nets side, including Cam Thomas, it looks as though Russell may be the main focus for both Brooklyn and L.A. on the offensive end. Head coach JJ Redick is already prepared for an offensive eruption from Russell, as that’s typically how things go in situations like these.

Russell is always unafraid to shoot the ball and can do so with great efficiency. Add in a specific motivation and a lack of other significant options, and the recipe calls for a high-volume shooting game from the Nets guard.

And without Finney-Smith or Jarred Vanderbilt, the Lakers have to lean on Reaves, Milton, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie as their Russell stoppers. Hopefully the knowledge of how Russell likes to operate should give them an advantage, as slowing him down may be the main key to the Lakers getting an easier win.

The Nets are not in the business of winning many games the rest of the way this season. But the Lakers have gotten complacent before, and have to stay focused on the task at hand if they want to stay in the top six in a crowded West.

L.A. is currently the No. 6 seed but are one game behind the L.A. Clippers at No. 5 and only two games ahead of the No. 11 Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers (21-17) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-27)

Friday, January 17, 2025, 7:30 p.m. PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, Shake Milton

Projected Nets Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Ziaire Williams

SF: Cameron Johnson

PF: Ben Simmons

C: Nic Claxton

Key Reserves: Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, Keon Johnson, Day’Ron Sharpe

