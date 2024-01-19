Nets Vs. Lakers Preview: Seeking First Three-Game Winning Streak Of 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally found a bit of momentum. They’ve won two straight and four of their last six and now, they have a chance to secure their first three-game win streak since the calendar turned to 2024 with a nationally-televised matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

A win would also get the Lakers above .500 for the first time in 2024.

The Lakers have gotten a boost thanks in large part to their role players. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, specifically, have been playing some of their best basketball of the season thus far, with Russell leading the Lakers in scoring in three of the last four games. He’s allowed Anthony Davis and LeBron James to focus on dominating in realms other than scoring. The result has been a triple-double from Davis and a near triple-double in their most recent win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Part of the reason for this recent boost has been some consistency in available players and the roles they have been asked to play. Only Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are out for L.A., meaning they are set to have the same rotation they have had for a few games.

Just a few games of this consistency has brought the Lakers to a middle of the pack team, as they have the 13th-best net rating in the league over their last six games. They ranked 24th in the 13 games prior.

The Lakers face a Nets team without Ben Simmons, but also a team that has struggled in their own right to find any consistency. They have lost four straight, nine of their last 10 and 14 of their last 17 games. A lack of any true superstar players has left them scrambling to find where their production comes from on a nightly basis.

Led by Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nic Claxton, there is no shortage of talent in Brooklyn. But a team comprised almost entirely of role players is not a recipe for long-term success as the Nets are now finding out.

Given the way they’ve been playing at home, the Lakers should be able to handle the Nets. Brooklyn is 6-14 away from Barclays Center this season, giving L.A. another advantage.

If Russell, Vanderbilt and the Lakers role players continue to take some pressure off of James and Davis, there’s no reason the Lakers can’t get their first three-game win streak since early December.

Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-24)

7:30 p.m. PT, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, Max Christie

Projected Nets Starting Lineup:

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SG: Mikal Bridges

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Cameron Johnson

C: Nic Claxton

Key Reserves: Cam Thomas, Lonnie Walker IV, Royce O’Neale

