New NBA Media Rights Contract With ESPN, ABC, Amazon & NBC

The NBA recently announced a new landmark media rights deal that is going to span 11 years, beginning with the 2025-2026 season and running through 2035-2036.

With the new agreement comes a renewal of TV rights with The Walt Disney Company (ABC and ESPN), plus a new agreement with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for NBC and Peacock to carry NBA games, and also Amazon has been added as an outlet for Prime Video to stream games as well.

The official NBA App is going to serve as a universal access point to seamlessly direct fans to every national game on Disney, NBCU and Amazon platforms.

Approximately 75 regular-season games will be on broadcast on national TV each season, up from the minimum of 15 games under the current TV rights agreement.

Disney, NBCU and Amazon also secured the right to distribute an unprecedented number of WNBA games, with a significant increase in the reach of the league across broadcast, cable and streaming. Full details regarding the WNBA’s media agreements will be released at a later date.

“Our new global media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon will maximize the reach and accessibility of NBA games for fans in the United States and around the world,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“These partners will distribute our content across a wide range of platforms and help transform the fan experience over the next decade.”

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro added: “We look forward to building upon our incredible legacy of innovation and growth with our longstanding partners at the NBA. The NBA is a vibrant, ascendant league and through this premium collection of rights, including every NBA Finals on our platforms, we will continue to evolve together while successfully navigating the global digital transition and delivering the highest quality coverage for fans.”

New NBA TV contracts

ABC, ESPN

ABC and ESPN will carry a combined total of 80 games per season, including more than 20 on ABC (generally on Saturday nights with “NBA Saturday Primetime” and on Sunday afternoons with “NBA Sunday Showcase”) and up to 60 games on ESPN (generally on Wednesday nights and, on occasion, Fridays).

ABC/ESPN will continue to telecast all five NBA games on Christmas Day and provide exclusive national coverage of the final day of the regular season.

During the playoffs, ABC/ESPN will telecast approximately 18 games in the first two rounds each year and one of the two Conference Finals series in 10 of the 11 years of the agreement. ABC remains the exclusive home of the NBA Finals, which it has broadcast since 2003.

All NBA games and events on ABC/ESPN will be available on ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer service. ABC/ESPN will continue to telecast the All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery and half of all Summer League games.

ABC/ESPN platforms will also continue to carry a package of WNBA and NBA G League regular-season and postseason games.

By the end of the latest NBA TV rights contract, the league’s partnership with ABC/ESPN will reach 34 years.

NBC, Peacock

NBC and Peacock will distribute up to 100 games per season, with more than half of them airing on NBC (on Sunday and Tuesday nights). Included in that will be the Opening Night doubleheader on NBC each year and at least two games on MLK Day on NBC and/or Peacock every season.

Peacock will stream a doubleheader each Monday night of the season. Every Tuesday night, NBC will telecast two games across certain NBC affiliate broadcast stations in different regions of the country. The first game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be available on NBC across affiliate stations in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The second game will tip off at 11 p.m. and be available on NBC affiliate stations across the Pacific and Mountain time zones. All Tuesday games will be available on Peacock nationally and certain stations may choose to televise both games.

NBC will also become the home of NBA All-Star, including Rising Stars, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the All-Star Game. In the playoffs, NBC and/or Peacock will telecast approximately 28 games in the first two rounds, with at least half of those airing on NBC.

NBC will also televise one of the two Conference Finals series in six of the 11 years on a rotating basis with Amazon, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

As part of the partnership, NBCU will distribute NBA games in several European markets through Sky Sports as well as in the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, NBCU will distribute WNBA games and be the home of all USA Basketball Senior Men’s and Women’s National Team games.

With that, Xfinity will become the official TV service of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. The partnership includes collaboration on marketing and storytelling opportunities, virtual signage during game telecasts and activations at marquee NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball events.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon will stream 66 NBA games on Prime Video each season, including Thursday night doubleheaders beginning in January, Friday evening doubleheaders, select Saturday afternoon games, at least one game on Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving), and the Quarterfinals and Semifinals in the Knockout Round of the annual Emirates NBA Cup.

In addition, Prime Video will have the exclusive stream the Championship Game of the Emirates NBA Cup.

Prime Video will also distribute all six NBA Play-In Tournament games. In the playoffs, Amazon Prime will stream approximately one-third of the first and second rounds each year. Additionally, Prime Video will stream one of the two Conference Finals series in six of the 11 years on a rotating basis with NBCU, beginning with the 2026-27 NBA season.

Amazon will distribute NBA games globally as part of Prime Video, with an expanded package of games in select territories, including Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland.

The expanded package includes a minimum of 20 additional primetime regular season games each year, a Conference Finals series each year, and the NBA Finals in six of the 11 years.

Prime Video will also become the NBA’s strategic partner and third-party global destination of NBA League Pass and stream half of all Summer League games as well as a package of WNBA and NBA G League regular-season and postseason games.

