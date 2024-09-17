New Trailer Drops For Netflix’s Starting Five Featuring Lakers’ LeBron James

The start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is almost here, with the Los Angeles Lakers set to get things underway next month when they play host to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22.

Ahead of the Lakers’ season opener, fans of the storied NBA franchise will see plenty of superstar forward LeBron James and the rising Timberwolves star, as they will be among five players showcased in Netflix’s Starting Five. The other NBA stars included are Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings).

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a trailer for the highly anticipated show on their X account:

Follow Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum on and off the court in Starting 5 — a Netflix Sports series premiering October 9. pic.twitter.com/EY36OLc2PX — Netflix (@netflix) September 17, 2024

Netflix couldn’t have done a better job putting a more interesting group of personalities and top-tier players in this Starting Five series. James will more than likely be at the center of attention with all he’s accomplished while playing for one of the world’s most prestigious and popular professional sports franchises. He’s still playing at a high level as he approaches 40 years old and will look to prove he can maintain that level during the upcoming.

As for the other players showcased, Sabonis is an interesting choice as he is not exactly the most talkative player and isn’t on the same level in terms of star power as the other four players. However, sometimes, these kinds of players become the most compelling because not much is known about them, and some things might come to light that make them more appealing to basketball fans moving forward.

Although James will likely be the focal point, it will be interesting to see behind the scenes with Butler, Edwards and Tatum.

Butler is a player trying to win his first ring while being one of the more unique personalities in the league and the current face of the Heat franchise. Edwards will almost make some waves with his unfiltered attitude and personality. He is kind of like a younger version of Butler but a player with a much higher ceiling.

Then there’s Tatum, coming off his most successful season in the NBA. He won a title with the Celtics and went on to win a gold medal with Team USA, playing alongside James and Edwards. However, he had to deal with riding the bench during most of the Olympics, which could be something that comes up in the series.

Starting Five will drop on October 9.

Lakers’ LeBron James’ ‘Chosen One’ Jersey Up For Auction

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will have another piece of memorabilia put up for auction, with his iconic jersey from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School ready to be sold to the highest bidder.

This one is memorable because he wore it while being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!