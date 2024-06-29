Nick Van Exel Excited For Bronny James To Wear His Jersey Number With Lakers

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers came into the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft owning the No. 55 overall, with a few options to choose from once they were on the clock. Although no one knew for sure who the team would take with that second-round draft choice, the consensus seemed to be that they’d bring in Bronny James out of the University of Southern California.

After making some noise with arguably the steal of the first round by selecting University of Tennessee star Dalton Knecht at No. 17 overall, the Lakers brass were perceived as big winners in this draft.

However, many fans and some within the media are torn about the team seemingly catering to superstar LeBron James by drafting his eldest son. Rob Pelinka and company are selling the move as a chance to make NBA history with a father-son duo on the professional level.

With Bronny James’ NBA career officially underway, the USC product had to pick the jersey number he wanted. Playing for this franchise with so many retired numbers can be challenging to pick a number, but it seems he’s decided to wear No. 9. A notable recent player to wear No. 9 was Rajon Rondo, who ironically could be on JJ Redick’s coaching staff, but the most memorable player in Purple and Gold that sported that number was Nick Van Exel, who gave his stamp of approval on X on Friday:

Along with Van Exel being OK with the rookie guard wearing his old number, LeBron James also commented on his son being set to wear No. 9, as it appears he was a fan of the former Lakers star:

That’s so TOUGH!! Nick the Quick was SO COLD!!!!! 🫡🤝🏾 https://t.co/p6TSgfnl1S — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2024

Knecht also had to decide to make on what number he wants to wear as he got his NBA career started with the storied franchise. The former Volunteers star chose to go with No. 4, also worn by a notable former Lakers player, three-time NBA champion Byron Scott.

Other players who have worn No. 9 for the Lakers include Matt Barnes and Luol Deng. In contrast, quite a few players in the past sported No. 4, such as Luke Walton, Ron Harper, Antawn Jamison, Adrian Dantley, Ryan Kelly, Joe Hutton, and Frankie King.

Lakers Video: Adrian Wojnarowski & Stephen A. Smith blast critics for nepotism claim

As a result of the Lakers bringing in Bronny James with their second-round pick on Thursday night in the NBA Draft, a lot of people have criticized the franchise for an extreme case of nepotism, especially after the team recently hired a friend and podcast co-host of LeBron James in JJ Redick.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Adrian Wojnarowski fired back at critics for this claim, as they believe nepotism is rampant in the NBA.

