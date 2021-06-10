Nike Announces Lakers’ LeBron James, Space Jam Shoe & Apparel Collection Launching In July

There is no doubt that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is extremely frustrated after the disappointing end to this season. James will surely put in all of the necessary work to be prepared for next season, but this year’s early exit will also give him some time to rest and focus on other things away from the court.

One of those will obviously be the release of his movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be premiering in theaters on July 16. But it won’t just be the movie coming out as Nike, along with Converse, have announced new footwear and apparel collections set to launch as well.

Perhaps the biggest debut will be the new LeBron 19 shoes which will be previewed in the movie itself. According to Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie, the new design was inspired by the futuristic magic behind the film:

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

The LeBron 19 will feature a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel as well as a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot unit for a reliable underfoot ride. In addition to the new shoes, the LeBron 18 will also be receiving some special Looney Tunes editions.

A three-style series, in both adult and kids sizes, will feature a split color design to pay homage to the biggest in Looney Tunes history. This includes Bugs Bunny vs. Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester, and Road Runner vs. Wile. E. Coyote. A toddler-sized Bugs Bunny LeBron 18 will be available as well.

There will also be LeBron and Nike branded Dri-FIT uniforms available. They will be made from Durasheen fabric with an engineered print and stitched-down twill logos. These logos will feature the two all-star teams: the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse will release in July on Nike.com, SNKRS and at select retailers.

James doesn’t plan on playing in 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

If there were any more proof needed that James would be focused on rest and the release of this movie in the offseason, he confirmed it not long after the Lakers season ended. When asked about the possibility of playing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this Summer, James had his focus on the Tune Squad.

“I think that’s what my focus is on, on trying to beat the Monstars or the Goon Squad we call them now,” James said. “So didn’t have much success vs. the Suns so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in mid July. So I’m gonna let the ankle rest for about a month and then I’m gonna gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew. Hopefully we’ll see y’all at the match.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!