Nike, Jordan Brand, Converse Reveal Uniforms For 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us and this season it takes place in Cleveland, Ohio. Of course Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is from nearby Akron and played 11 NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing the franchise its first NBA Championship in 2016.

Nike Inc. is in charge of all of the uniforms for the weekend and all three of the brands under its umbrella — Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse — contributed to the stylings for All-Star Weekend.

It is Jordan Brand that designed the uniforms for the All-Star Game itself. They looked to connect characteristics of Cleveland to international cultures. This is seen in things such as the script on the uniform being inspired by the architecture of the city’s bridges and the uniforms also pay homage to classic All-Star uniforms of decades past.

The colors of the All-Star uniforms also reflect the city of Cleveland with the blue representing Lake Erie and the red speaking to the resilience that the city is known for.

Much like the uniforms for the All-Star Game itself, the Clorox Rising Stars uniforms will also pay homage to the city of Cleveland, with these ones being designed by Nike. They feature unique colors inspired by the refraction of a diamond and are showcased in four colorways to reflect the event’s new four-team format.

The Rising Stars Game is much different in years past, featuring rookies sophomores and members of the G-League Ignite being drafted to four different teams and competing in a tournament. One of the four coaches involved is Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer James Worthy so he will be looking to lead his team to victory.

One of the first and oftentimes most entertaining parts of All-Star Weekend is the Ruffles NBA Celebrity Game and those uniforms were designed by Converse.

These uniforms reflect Converse’s effort to offer greater access to young creatives. They were created by designers as young as 13 years old from Converse’s local Boston and Los Angeles–based Social and Community Impact partners. The uniforms are inspired by stylistic cultural differences between the East and the West with the East being inspired by resilience in local cities and the West incorporating 90s pop culture.

Overall, the NBA and Nike Inc. have put a lot into the uniforms for the entire weekend and they even feature a new mesh material. The games and events will be closely watched but everyone involved will look good participating as well.

