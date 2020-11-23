Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’ & Alternate Release Details, Images
As Nike continues to carry out the legacy of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, their next update from his storied signature line provides a refresh on a coveted 2010 colorway.

Drawing inspiration from martial arts artist, the Nike Kobe 5 protro ‘Bruce Lee’ will be available at selected retailers and on the SNKRS app starting at 7 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, along with an alternate version.

Bryant first made the Bruce Lee theme popular with the original release of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. The yellow upper and laces were an ode to the bodysuit Lee wore in “The Game of Death,” while red marks represent the scratches Lee took while fighting in “Enter the Dragon.”

The pair being re-released had long been speculated and Vanessa Bryant essentially confirmed they would become available again when she posted pictures of the ‘Bruce Lee’ and alternate versions.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee' alternate
Nike

Anthony Davis, who spent the season playing in various models from Bryant’s signature Nike line, was among the players who wore both Bruce Lee versions during the playoffs.

Bryant and Nike began the protro vision with a re-release of the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 in February 2018. “Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were,” Bryant said at the time of unveiling his interpretation of a retro line.

“I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past. It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative, even if we are releasing shoes from the past they still must be built on performance.”

Since then the Kobe 4 and Kobe 5 have released with updated technology and materials.

Nike Kobe 5 Bruce Lee, Alternate release details

Kobe 5 ‘Bruce Lee,’ $180, SKU:CD4991-700

Kobe 5 ‘Bruce Lee’ alternate $180, SKU:CD4991-101

