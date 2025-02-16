Nikola Jokic Believes Both Lakers & Mavericks Won Luka Doncic Trade

Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers shook the league to it’s core. It was one of, if not the most surprising deal ever given Doncic’s age and how much he meant to the Dallas Mavericks organization and community.

But, this move puts it all into perspective of how the NBA is a business and truly nobody is safe. On L.A.’s side of things, Anthony Davis seemed to have found his home for the rest of his career seeing how he provided a championship to the organization.

Unfortunately, both stars had to make a sudden and drastic change to a new team. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who is close friends with Doncic, shared his reaction on this trade, now two weeks removed.

“I kind of think both teams win,” Jokic said during All-Star Weekend. “I think maybe in my opinion, of course, maybe I think Luka is a generational player, generational talent. I’m not saying that AD is not. I’m just saying that Luka is somebody that did we see someone like this before, who is affecting the game on so many levels, so many possessions. He was building something there. I think he was hurt, and just — but I think it’s good because then people and players are going to take more serious.”

Trades are a part of the league and the trade deadline this year saw a fair amount of movement. Although, Jokic thinks trading a star of Doncic’s caliber takes these transactions to another level.

“I think a trade is not such a big thing, but if you trade someone like that, I think it becomes a little bit of a big thing, and maybe players become a little bit serious about it,” the three-time MVP said.

Both stars developed a close bond due to their international ties, but the Serbian center said that it felt weird not having Doncic at All-Star Weekend due to the two of them usually hanging out during the festivities.

“It’s weird because we always have a good night before the game,” Jokic said.

Two weeks after the trade and the reaction from front offices, players and coaches around the league seems to remain unchanged. With the Lakers and Mavericks swapping Doncic for Davis, time will tell who actually won the trade.

Adam Silver surprised by Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

NBA commissioner Adam Silver held his annual press conference at All-Star Weekend leading up to the events. When asked about his thoughts on the Luka Doncic trade, Silver admitted that he was surprised he was dealt to the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!